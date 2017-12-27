December 27, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Strong and damaging winds, with a southwest wind 48 to 55 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tonight: Isolated snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind 40 to 48 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Strong and damaging winds, with a west wind around 40 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching front will primarily impact the western and central islands tonight. A cold front will shift eastward across the state Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing improving conditions and a decrease in showers in its wake. Trade winds along with drier and more stable conditions will begin to return on Thursday, with locally breezy trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers then expected through early next week.

