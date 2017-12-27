ASB Rolls Out Holiday Bonuses, Increases Salaries

American Savings Bank (ASB) teammates received some good news just in time for the holiday weekend.

As a result of the recently passed federal tax laws, ASB is sharing some of its tax savings with its teammates by increasing its starting wage from $12.21 per hour to $15.25 per hour, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

ASB is also awarding $1,000 bonuses to all teammates, other than its executive team. In total, this will benefit ASB’s 1,150 teammates across the state of Hawai‘i.

“We are constantly seeking ways to provide our teammates with the best experience possible,” said bank President and CEO Rich Wacker. “We’re proud to further invest in our team with these commitments, which will also allow us to retain and attract top talent as we continue to provide outstanding service to our customers.”

ASB teammates will receive the special bonus on Dec. 29, just in time to ring in the New Year. For years, the bank has provided a competitive wages to its teammates, significantly above the state’s current minimum wage rate.