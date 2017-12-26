NNW Shifting, Advisory Surf Still Expected

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: For east shores through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead today.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. Some wrap could still sneak in to the best exposures.

South: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

Our current north-northwest swell is forecast to slowly fade and shift out of the north by early Tuesday. Elevated surf is expected to be at advisory levels for east-facing shores through Tuesday afternoon.

A front is forecast to move down the island chain Tuesday into Wednesday.

As that low moves past to the north is should produce a swell late Wednesday into Thursday, peaking Thursday below advisory levels for north shores but possibly at advisory levels for east exposed shores.

A small south-southwest swell could bring a little bump Wednesday as well.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

