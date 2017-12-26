Honoka‘a Artist Finalist in Maui Juried Show

A painting by Honoka‘a Artist Thu Nguyen has been selected as a finalist in a statewide triennial juried exhibition on Maui.

Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2018 features work by 57 artists from the Hawaiian islands.

Jurors Carol Bennett, Charles Cohan, and Jennifer Owen were tasked with selecting works that reveal the vitality and spirit of Hawai‘i through portraiture.

Trade Wind Day is part of Nguyen’s Amelie-An Series.

“Amelie-An was born in Can Tho, South Vietnam, in February 2008 under a very dim star,” Nguyen said. “She was abandoned as an infant due to her medical problems, which left her disfigured and mentally retarded. I adopted her December of 2008 and fell in love with Amelie-An the moment I first held her in my arms. She smiled at me and I just knew we were meant to be together. The first painting I did was to celebrate the transformation of her appearance after her first surgery. I had not intended to do anymore paintings, but I found myself being obsessed with capturing her fleeting emotions. When I paint her, it feels like a way to show a uniquely personal side of her that is often hidden by her disabilities.”

The free portrait exhibition opens Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Schaefer International Gallery is located at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, One Cameron Way,

in Kahului.

The artist’s opening reception and presentation of the $15,000 Juror’s Choice Award is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. in Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard

For more information, call (808) 242-SHOW or go online.