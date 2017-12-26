Hawai‘i Volcano Overflight: Pulama Pali Flows Continue

Video music: 6-8 by Jake Shimabukuro, from the album NASHVILLE SESSIONS on JS Records

Huge outbreaks within a mile of the Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent sent tons of lava downslope over the Pulama Pali, reported Tropical Visions Video photographer and videographer Mick Kalber about Paradise Helicopters’ Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, overflight.

Puʻu ʻŌʻō is a volcanic cone in the eastern rift zone of the Kīlauea volcano on Hawai‘i Island. Puʻu ʻŌʻō has been erupting continuously since Jan. 3, 1983, making it the longest-lived rift-zone eruption of the last two centuries.

“The 61g flow, which began nearly a year-and-a-half ago, remains very active, although Pele stopped entering the ocean several months ago,” said Kalber.

Lava has consumed nearly all of the kīpuka of trees to the south of the beleaguered subdivision of Royal Gardens.

The pali flows have continued now for nearly two weeks.