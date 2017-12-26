Hawai‘i Police Issue Illegal Aerial Fireworks Warning

Hawaiʻi Island police, concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting information about the location of these dangerous and illegal pyrotechnic devices as well as the identity of people in possession of them.

An incident on Oʻahu just last New Year’s Day resulted in a woman’s death; her male companion was critically injured. These explosive aerial devices are extremely dangerous to anyone nearby and should only be handled by trained, licensed professionals.

The HPD has already received numerous reports of these devices being ignited on the island.

Hawaiʻi state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted.

Anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risks not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and neighbors.

Anyone having information about the location of illegal fireworks is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.