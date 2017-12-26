December 26, 2017 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 25 at 3:53PM HST until December 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Widespread haze after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Hamakua

Today: Clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a south southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 37. Strong and damaging winds, with a southwest wind 29 to 39 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind 46 to 50 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

A fast moving upper level disturbance will push a cold front toward the islands through Tuesday night. Ahead of the front, winds will turn southerly and bring increasing humidity and vog to the islands later tonight and Tuesday. As the trough gets closer, showers and some thunderstorms are expected to develop on Tuesday, with most of the activity focused over the western end of the chain. A weakening cold front will then push down the chain Wednesday and Wednesday night, gradually bringing in a drier and more stable airmass, with fewer showers. Drier and more stable conditions, along with locally breezy trades are expected to return Thursday and continue through early next week.

