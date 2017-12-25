NNW Swell Building for Christmas Day

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For winds up to 25 knots. Posted through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead today.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today. Some wrap could still sneak in to the best exposures.

South: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today.

A large north-northwest swell is forecast to fill in Christmas Day. This swell is expected to slowly fade and shift out of the north by early Tuesday. Advisory level surf is expected with this swell.

A front is forecast to move down the island chain Tuesday into Wednesday, will keep an eye on it.

As that low moves past to the north is should produce a swell late Wednesday or Thursday.

A small south-southwest swell could bring a little bump Wednesday as well.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

