December 25, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light west wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

Mainly dry weather is expected tonight through Christmas day, with only a few light windward showers expected. A weak front will drop southward into Kauai late tonight through Christmas morning however, increasing windward showers here. Unsettled weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday as a developing low passes close to the islands, bringing southerly winds, and increasing clouds and showers. Improving conditions are expected on Thursday, as the front shifts east of the state and drier air and north- northeasterly winds move down the islands chain. Trade winds are expected Friday through next weekend, with showers focused primarily over windward and muaka areas.

