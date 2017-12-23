Public Invited for 20th Annual Mochi Pounding Celebration

Akiko’s Bed & Breakfast will hold its 20th Annual Traditional Mochi (rice cake) Pounding for Good Luck in celebration of the new year on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The popular public event will be held at Akiko’s Buddhist Bed & Breakfast located at mile marker 15 on Highway 19.

Last year, more than 600 people attended the event to pound mochi. The event originally began as a small neighborhood gathering of 23 people. Now a tradition, the event offers locals and visitors alike a chance to make rice cakes the traditional way. All attendees will take turns at pounding the glutinous sticky rice.

The fire will be built starting at 6:30 a.m. to steam the rice. Hearty local style lunches will be available for $5. The event will also include crafts, calligraphy, New Year’s kadomatsu (bamboo arrangement), fortune telling, I Ching readings, massage, prayers and blessing. There will also be live entertainment with rhythm and blues by Lito Archangel and Jerry Mirels; jazz by Leonard Kubo and Louanne Gurney; and Okinawan taiko drumming at noon.

For more information, contact Ms. Akiko at (808) 963-6422, email msakaiko@hawaii.rr.com, or visit: www.akikosbnb.com/activities/activities.html#mochi.

View a mochi slide video by Marilyn Lamoreux.