Honolulu Police Developing Med Marijuana-Gun Policy

The Honolulu Police Department is consulting with other government agencies on a policy that requires some medical marijuana card holders to turn in their firearms and ammunition within 30 days after being instructed to do so by the HPD, Hawaii News Now reported on Dec. 5, 2017.

But for now, those who possess a medical marijuana card and a firearm don’t have to surrender their gun.

The review comes in the wake of criticism over the policy.

Letters to card holders went out Nov. 13, as they have in previous months.

But this time, the letters caught the attention of local and national marijuana advocates.

And they went out without the express approval of new HPD Chief Susan Ballard.

Chief Ballard said that while the policy is being reviewed, the department won’t require firearm applicants with medical marijuana permits to surrender their guns.

But Hawaii News now reported that the department will continue to deny firearm permits to applicants who have current medical marijuana permits.

The HPD said it is formulating a new policy but that it will take time.

“We want to do it right, said HPD Chief Susan Ballard.

Law enforcement experts said that just because someone has a medical marijuana card doesn’t mean they have the actual drug.

But anyone caught with prescription pot can be ordered to surrender weapons.

Federal law does not recognize medical marijuana as legal.