‘Fearless Abstract Painting’ Workshop at Volcano Art Center

Volcano Art Center (VAC) will host a painting workshop entitled “Fearless Abstract Painting” utilizing unique tools and methods. Instructor Samantha daSilva will share techniques using rollers, tables, plaster, sand and wood shavings to create unique works of abstract art.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

In addition to a basic overview of acrylic paints and mediums, the workshop will cover the use of emotional expression through color. Students will be encouraged to discover and explore their own artistic style in a safe, supportive environment. No experience is necessary to participate.

The class fee is $90, $85 for VAC members plus a $15 supply fee. A list of additional required materials will be provided upon registration and can be viewed online. To register, call VAC at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Samantha daSilva is a professional artist and Hawai‘i Island resident. Born in Brazil, daSilva was influenced at an early age by her family of prolific artists. Her passion for abstract painting has manifested itself on canvas and through varying forms of media. Since 2008, daSilva’s work has been exhibited in over 100 group and solo shows across North America. She has also worked as an educator at various public and private institutions across the country.