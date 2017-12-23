Advisory Level Swell Expected to Fill in Saturday

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For winds up to 25 knots. Posted through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead today.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some wrap could still sneak in to the best exposures.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

A large northwest swell is forecast for the weekend. North and west shores could get up to advisory levels starting late Saturday through Sunday. The swell is forecast to peak Saturday night and begin fading on Sunday.

Looking at the longer range, another large northwest swell is forecast to fill in late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing elevated surf to north and west shores which could possibly climb up to warning levels. Will also keep an eye on this developing situation.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

