Advisory Level Swell Expected to Fill in Saturday

By Malika Dudley
December 23, 2017, 1:09 AM HST (Updated December 22, 2017, 11:15 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: James Grenz

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For winds up to 25 knots. Posted through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Big Island Surf Forecast

    Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead today.

    Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some wrap could still sneak in to the best exposures.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    A large northwest swell is forecast for the weekend. North and west shores could get up to advisory levels starting late Saturday through Sunday. The swell is forecast to peak Saturday night and begin fading on Sunday.

    Looking at the longer range, another large northwest swell is forecast to fill in late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing elevated surf to north and west shores which could possibly climb up to warning levels. Will also keep an eye on this developing situation.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
