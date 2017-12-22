PHOTO UPDATE: Snow in Hawai‘i

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

As of Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, The road to the summit of Mauna Kea remains closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to icy road conditions, high humidity and freezing temperatures throughout the night.

The road will re-opened as soon as the weather and the roads are safe again.

Summit temperatures will be near 35.6°F this afternoon, 34°F this evening and 33°F tonight/tomorrow morning. Winds will be from the north today, moderate/strong through today and slowly tapering through the evening and night when they will blow at 20 to 30 mph.

Road closures typically occur during winter months due to ice or snow on the road and occasionally for high wind situations. Specific road closure criteria are listed below:

1. Any ice or snow on the road.

2. Winds greater than 55 mph for more than one hour and/or gusts greater than 65 mph.

3. Visibility less than 50 feet.

4. Any emergent condition that makes the road unsafe for travel.

There are very few road closures from April 1 through Nov. 30.

Mauna Kea weather varies widely.

Visitors to the summit should keep in mind that even a calm sunny day may quickly become treacherous with hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions, according the the Maunakea Weather Center.

Summit winds above 120 mph are not uncommon. Snowstorms have even occurred during the summer months.

When conditions are too dangerous, the Summit Access road is closed at the Visitor Information Station to ensure everyone’s safety. The road is re-opened as soon as the weather and the roads are safe again.

Those who would like to visit Maunakea from a warm, safe distance, can view the surrounding area from an assortment of online webcam links.