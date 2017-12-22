Sen. Hirono: New Scoot Flight Strengthens Hawai‘i’s Visitor Industry

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono welcomed Singaporean airliner Scoot’s first flight to Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport from Singapore via Osaka, Japan.

The new air service comes after years of advocacy by Sen. Hirono to successfully add Singapore and Japan to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry program.

“I welcome Scoot Airlines’ new service to Honolulu,” said Sen. Hirono. “Today’s flight builds on Hawai‘i’s deep ties with Singapore and Japan, and helps strengthen our state’s economy and visitor industry. Singapore and Japan’s inclusion in the Global Entry program will expedite and simplify the process for approved visitors from these nations upon arrival in Honolulu and better serve our traveling public.”

The flight marks the reestablishment of Singapore-Hawai‘i air service following a 25-year hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Hawa‘ii Tourism Authority, the new Scoot flights are projected to generate $79 million in visitor spending and support 971 jobs in Hawai‘i.

Sen. Hirono was an early advocate of Singapore and Japan’s inclusion in Global Entry, leading a bipartisan letters to encourage the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to add these countries to the Global Entry program.

Singapore was included in the Global Entry program in 2016 and a pilot program with Japan was launched earlier this year.