Free Wi-Fi Offered at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Airports Division is offering free Wi-Fi at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)—just in time for the holidays.

A soft launch began Dec. 14, 2017. Within minutes, travelers discovered the free Wi-Fi and immediately connected to the new service.

The Wi-Fi is available through Boingo Wireless, which operates wireless networks in major airports, stadiums, campuses, military bases and commercial properties throughout the country and world.

“Free Wi-Fi is a highly requested service and my administration is thrilled to make it happen,” said Gov. David Y. Ige. “Thousands of people have connected in just the first week of the new service, further enhancing the passenger experience.”

“Boingo is proud to work alongside HDOT to unlock fast, free connectivity for travelers,” said David Hagan, CEO of Boingo. “We look forward to connecting the millions of passengers that fly through Hawai‘i’s airports each year and satisfy their mobile demands.”

The Wi-Fi coverage area at HNL includes the Overseas Terminal and Central Concourse on the first and second levels between ticket lobbies 4 and 8, gates 12 through 25 and baggage claims E-H (click map 1 and map 2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Boingo is working on wireless infrastructure improvements that will add Wi-Fi coverage to the Diamond Head Concourse, Ewa Concourse and Interisland Terminal in the coming months, with airport-wide service anticipated for early spring 2018.

Customers can receive unlimited fast, free Wi-Fi sponsored by advertisers, or can opt for even faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or monthly Boingo subscription. Additional information can be found by visiting the following FAQ website by clicking here.

In addition to Wi-Fi, Boingo is building a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) network at HNL, a wireless solution that is designed to boost cellular connectivity for passengers.

HDOT and Boingo will bring Wi-Fi and DAS networks to additional airports in Hawai‘i, including Kahului Airport (OGG), Hilo International Airport (ITO), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Līhue Airport (LIH) beginning in 2018.

Boingo offers 24/7 customer service by calling (800) 880-4117 or emailing support@boingo.com.