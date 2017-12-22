December 22, 2017 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 21 at 3:42PM HST until December 22 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Hamakua

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Strong and damaging winds, with a north wind 34 to 39 mph increasing to 40 to 45 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 38. Strong and damaging winds, with a north wind 45 to 55 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Strong and damaging winds, with a north wind 39 to 49 mph decreasing to 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Synopsis

Cooler and drier air over Kauai and Oahu will work down the island chain tonight, with light showers limited mainly to windward areas through Friday night. High pressure will remain north of the islands over the Holiday weekend, keeping light to moderate trades in place and showers primarily over windward and mauka areas. The next weather system may bring an increase in showers to the state during the middle of next week.

