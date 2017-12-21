Mountain View Man Indicted for Possession of Child Pornography

Albert Reginald Carvalho Jr. was indicted yesterday for two counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree for possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse on his computer and cell phone, Attorney General Doug Chin announced today.

Carvalho is accused of possessing at least 962 files of children being sexually exploited, with at least 575 depicting children under the age of 12.

The investigation was conducted by the Hawai‘i Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the attorney general’s office in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations and the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

“These charges involving sexual exploitation are horrific in scale,” said Attorney General Chin. “This is abuse with a lasting negative impact on children. My office will prosecute those who engage in this destructive behavior.”

Carvalho is a 35-year old Mountain View resident with no prior convictions.

A Hawai‘i Island grand jury indicted him for two counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree, which is a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bail is set at $11,000 and a bench warrant has been issued for Carvalho’s arrest.

A copy of the indictment can be downloaded.

Carvalho is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

This information was provided by the authorities. An indictment is a formal accusation initiating a criminal case, presented by a grand jury and usually required for felonies and other serious crimes. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.