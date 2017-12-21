Medical Drama Video Includes Song by Hawai‘i Musicians

A song co-written by Creative Lab Hawaii Music Immersive Program Fellow Olivia Cargile has been included in one of the biggest online television promos of the upcoming television season.

Fox Broadcasting Company has recently released the online promo videos of its new medical drama series, The Resident, which features Bring You Back—one of the songs that Cargile (LIIV) co-wrote and recorded during the Creative Lab Hawaii Music Immersive in September 2017.

“The immersive program experience was life-changing”said LIIV. “Each day presented me with the opportunities to expand creatively, foster and develop my music, as well as form bonds that will last a lifetime. There were many highlights of the week-long program, but one that stood with me, in particular, was meeting the people that would later create a song with me and help move my career as an artist to the next level.”

“It is exciting to see what talented individuals like LIIV can achieve through their experience with Creative Lab Hawaii’s Immersive Programs,” said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria. “Through direct access to music industry mentors in entertainment media, their talent is reaching a worldwide platform and audience, reinforcing Hawai‘i’s position as a hub for developing compelling content for the global entertainment industry.”

This past September, the 17-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Kailua was selected to participate in the CLHMI, which fosters opportunities for program fellows to expand their creative work via business opportunities through a group of world-class mentors in the music industry which provides a truly unique collaborative process.

The CLHMI offers both established and promising songwriter applicants, the opportunity to partner with leading entertainment studio executives, hit-making producers and music industry insiders to collaborate on songs for specific TV and film projects. By participating in the CLHMI, LIIV was able to work directly with Mamie Coleman, senior vice president and the head of promotions at Fox Television.

In addition to LIIV’s recent noteworthy placement, music from the CLHMI has included placements in film and TV, as well as national and international advertising campaigns.

“Hawai‘i has a wealth of talent and the goal of the Creative Lab Hawaii Music Immersive is to help our local artists make the connections they need in order to be successful in the mainstream music business,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and founder of CLH. “We are excited by the ability to offer talented and creative entrepreneurs and artists like LIIV with access to the right tools and contacts to monetize their work.”

“Competition for song placements like this is fierce—only the very best of the best will make it into slots like these,” said Charles Michael Brotman, executive director, CLH Music Immersive. “While the placement itself is a huge success story, LIIV is now in rare company with other artists whose TV placements—like this one—have launched their careers. Garnering this national attention will help LIIV establish her reputation as a successful professional singer-songwriter and will help fuel the success of future TV song placements.”

LIIV’s co-writers on the song were CLHMI staff members Mikey Wax and Brian Fennel, both of whom are established hit song writers with histories of TV and film song placements. Other staff team members involved in the placement included Lynn Grossman of Secret Road Music and Michael Eames of Pen Music.

The World Premiere of The Resident will air at 5 p.m. HST on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

The series stars Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife), Emily VanCamp (Revenge), and Manish Dayal (The Hundred Foot Journey).

To learn more about the 2018 Creative Lab Hawaii program, join one of the next interactive information sessions:

Jan. 10, 2018, at 6 p.m., registration link.

Feb. 14, 2018, at 6 p.m., registration link.

March 14, 2018, at 6 p.m., registration link.

Or go online for more information.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens.Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawai‘i’s Creative Economy. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implements activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawai‘i’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

About Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH)

CLH was founded in 2012 by the Hawa‘ii State Department of Business, Economic, Development and Tourism (DBEDT)’s Creative Industries Division (CID) to accelerate the growth of Hawai‘i’s creative entrepreneurs through immersive, hands-on training in broadband/new media, producing, screenwriting, interactive media, music and design/fashion. CLH has developed an ecosystem to increase export, attract investment and build the State’s creative entrepreneurial capacity. CLH features three program components: 1) Immersive Programs; 2) Ideation Workshops; and 3) Public Panels. The CLHMI is produced in partnership with the Hawaii Songwriters Festival and is managed by executive director, Grammy and Hoku Award winning producer, songwriter and slack key artist Charles Brotman. The CLH Programs are managed by executive director and Producers Guild of America New Media Council co-founder writer/producer Michael A. Palmieri. Supported by State of Hawaii Legislators and U.S. Department of Commerce (EDA), Economic Development Administration, the CLH Music’s Strategic partners include: Secret Road and the Hawaii Songwriter’s Festival. Additional CLH Program Sponsors include the Writers Guild of America, West, the Producers Guild of America and International Game Developers Association.