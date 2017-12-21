HPD Investigating Equipment Theft from N Kohala Nursery

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the theft of chainsaws and other equipment in North Kohala.

The theft occurred between Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at 8 a.m.

Suspects entered a locked tool storage at the Kohala Plants Nursery and stole four chainsaws—a Stihl 25,18-inch; Stihl 26-22-inch; Echo CS340, 14-inch; and an Echo CS341,14-inch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thief or thieves also took a cordless Milwaukee Sawzall, 18V Dewalt drill and driver, and an electric winch.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Emerson Paranada at (808) 889-6540.