UPDATE 2 : Flood Watch, Winter Storm Warning Cancelled

UPDATE 2: Dec. 21, 4:15 PM.

The National Weather Service has cancelled both the Flash Flood Watch and Winter Storm Warning for the Island of Hawai‘i.

UPDATE 1: Dec. 21, 3:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service has downgraded the Flash Flood Advisory to a Flash Flood Watch for the areas of Ka‘ū, South and North Kona and South Kohala through the evening.

A Flash Flood Watch means flooding is still possible. Be on the alert for possible reoccurrence of heavy rains and flooding conditions during this period. Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

ORIGINAL: Dec. 21, 2:09 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2017.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m. At 1:52 p.m., radar indicated that heavy rain has developed along the Kona slopes from Kalaoa to a few miles south of Honaunau. Rain rates were mostly in the range of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Additional showers may develop over the slopes throughout the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu and Holualoa.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawai‘i County through 6 p.m.