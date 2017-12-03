Hwy 130 Costs Exceeds $25 Million in 5 Years

Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road construction on Highway 130 in Puna over the last five years has cost Hawai‘i taxpayers more than $25 million.

Speed limits along the corridor have been reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.

There is still much work to be done in the next few years and costs will be incurred as more studies and projects are funded.

The following contracts were awarded to various firms from Thursday, May 31, 2012, to Thursday, Oct. 16, 2016:

On Thursday, May 31, 2012, Jas. W. Glover received a contract for $492,620.00 for Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road intersection improvements at Ainaloa Boulevard. Federal-Aid Project No. HSIP-013030.

Project No. HSIP-013030. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2013, Nan Inc., received a contract for $14,988,673.00 for the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road Shoulder Lane Conversion Phase one. Federal-Aid Project No. STP-013028.

Project No. STP-013028. On Wednesday, June 18, 2014, Isemoto Contracting received a contract for $4,819,350.00 for Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road intersection improvements at Old Government Road. Federal-Aid Project No. HSIP-0130 031.

Project No. HSIP-0130 031. On Thursday, June 20, 2016 SSFM International received a contract for $1,275,750.00 for Professional Services.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, Jas W. Glover received another contract for $3,720,700 for Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road Shoulder Lane Conversion Phase 2 Shower Drive Intersection Improvements. Goods, Services & Construction.

Total: $25,297,093

These costs do not include previous contracts awarded for recommendations made by the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Advisory Group (KPAG).