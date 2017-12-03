Hawai‘i Volcano Activity Update: Nov. 30, 2017

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 99 to 131 feet below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths of less than three miles, with a few deeper earthquakes scattered beneath the volcano’s southeast and west flanks at depths of three to eight miles. GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

One earthquake was reported to be felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi this past week. On Nov. 25, at 12:48 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred seven miles south of Kapa‘au at a depth of 17 miles.

