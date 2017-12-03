Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Dec. 4–8

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Monday to Friday, Dec. 4 to 8, 2017.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KEA‘AU Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between milepost markers six and nine in the vicinity of Kea‘au Pāhoa Bypass Road Monday to Friday, Dec. 4 to 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

PAHALA

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile marker 53 and mile marker 57 Monday to Friday, Dec. 4 to 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HAKALAU Alternating lane closures on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at mile marker 16 Monday to Friday, Dec. 4 to 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.