Fire Rescue at Kona Pacific Condominiums

An elderly-disabled woman required assistance to evacuate the Kona Pacific Condominiums after a fire was reported there. Two other occupants sheltered in a safe place in the adjoining unit while fire fighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighter responded on the scene at 10:58 a.m. to find smoke coming from the fifth-floor corner unit.

Fire companies from Kona Station 7, Keauhou Station 12, Makalei station 21 and Battalion Chief 2 of Waikoloa responded to the fire that had originated in a dryer and spread to the apartment entryway, limiting the occupants escape routes.

The occupant of the unit involved in the fire, escaped without injury and another building occupant activated a pull station alarm while evacuating all others that he could notify.

The fire was doused utilizing a fire extinguisher and a wall-mounted suppression system (hose cabinet).

There were no injuries reported. The fire was out at 11:20 a.m. and the total property loss was valued at $40,000.