The Salvation Army Seeks Donations and Volunteers for Holidays

In preparation for the coming holidays, The Salvation Army is requesting donations and volunteer support from Hawai‘i Island businesses and the public to help those in need.

Specific volunteer opportunities are available through the Hilo Temple Corps including bell-ringing and the Angel Tree program.

“We humbly seek monetary and in-kind donations of goods and volunteer services from Hawai‘i businesses and the public this Christmas season,” said Major John Chamness, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “In particular, we need volunteer bell ringers to help keep our kettles out in our Big Island communities as much as possible. Red kettle donations stay in the communities where they were donated.”

The Angel Tree program provides gifts for thousands of Hawai‘i children and seniors. Last year, more than 24,000 gifts were donated through the program. Supported by Central Pacific Bank, the program allows donors to select one or more paper ornaments from the Angel Tree displaying a first name, age and gender. The donor can then purchase an appropriate gift. Gifts may be dropped off at CPB branches until Dec. 15.

Monetary donations are accepted at CPB branches until Dec. 31. Cash donations may also be given at all Burger King restaurants statewide through Dec. 24. The donations support Angel Tree gifts for children.

In addition, individuals, families or businesses can adopt a specific family or senior to support with Angel Tree gifts during the holidays. For details, call (808) 988-2136.

Aloha Petroleum will be collecting cash donations at Hawai‘i Island Aloha Island Mart convenience stores at Aloha and Shell gas stations through Dec. 31. Donations will help The Salvation Army provide for the basic needs of people in the community. All donated funds will stay in the communities where they were donated.

More Giving Opportunities:

Adopt a Red Kettle: Businesses can adopt an actual red kettle or counter kettle for their reception area, office, or store front with a minimum sponsorship of $1,000. Call The Salvation Army’s Development Department at (808) 988-2136.

Digital Red Kettle Fundraisers: Anyone may start an online fundraiser for Red Kettles this Christmas to help those in need. Visit redkettlereason.org and enter a ZIP code to learn about efforts and needs in the local community. Fundraisers select from among four causes including Make Christmas Possible, Feed the Hungry, Shelter the Homeless, and Meet the Greatest Need.

Point of Sale Paper Kettles: Businesses can set up paper red kettles at their location to help collect funds for those in need. For details, call (808) 988-2136.

Holiday Bell Ringers: Visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org to learn about volunteer opportunities as a bell ringer in support of The Salvation Army this holiday season.

Share a Holiday Feast: Through Dec. 31, Foodland and Sack N Save customers may donate to Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program during checkout. Donations will be turned into Foodland gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families in need on the island where donations were received.

Year-end Giving: Year-end gifts can reduce a donor’s income taxes while providing support to those in need and the many programs in communities across Hawai‘i. Funds are tracked by ZIP code and stay in the communities in which they are donated.

For more details, or to make a donation, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org or call (808) 988-2136.