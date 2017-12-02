Suspicious Brush Fires in South Kohala

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a brush fire in South Kohala reported around the five-mile marker of Akoni Pule Highway on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that home owners in the area were able to contain the fire prior to the department arriving.

People at the scene notified the HFD that there were also two more fires just north of the first location.

Upon further investigation, four more burn areas were found, each less than 30 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

No structures were involved and the fires were suspicious in nature.

HFD and Hawai‘i Police Department are investigating the fires.