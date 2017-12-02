Kona Stories Announces December Book Clubs

Kona Stories bookstore offers monthly book club meetings to discuss works of fiction, travel and nonfiction. The groups are free to attend if books are purchased at Kona Stories, or a $5 donation. Attendees may participate in any or all meetings.

The fiction group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; travel meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.; the nonfiction group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The nonfiction group meeting will not be held this month due to the Christmas holiday.

Attendees are asked to bring a pūpū or beverage to share and come prepared to discuss the following books:

Dec. 12 – Fiction Group: “The Trouble with Goats and Sheep” by Joanna Cannon.

Summary: In 1970s England, Mrs. Creasy has gone missing and rumors of her disappearance are running wild on the Avenue. The neighbors blame it on the heat wave, but ten-year-olds Grace and Tilly aren’t convinced and decide to take matters into their own hands. Spunky, spirited Grace and quiet, thoughtful Tilly go door-to-door in search of clues to solve the mystery. Soon enough, the amateur detectives uncover more than they bargained for and a complicated history of deception begins to emerge revealing that everyone on the Avenue has something to hide.

Dec. 19 – Travel Group: “Four Corners: A Journey into the Heart of Papua New Guinea” by Kira Salak.

Summary: At the age of 24, Kira Salak took a three-month solo trip to cross the entire country of Papua New Guinea. Amid the breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, she navigated the island on foot and by dugout canoe. Along the way, she stayed in a village where people still practice cannibalism behind the backs of the missionaries; met the leader of the OPM, the separatist guerrilla movement opposing

the Indonesian occupation of Western New Guinea; and undertook an epic trek through the jungle. Four Corners also takes readers on her inner journey as she explores her dysfunctional family’s past and the demons that drove her to experience situations that most of us can scarcely imagine. More thriller than travel memoir, “Four Corners” is described as “compulsive armchair travel at its very best.”

Kona Stories bookstore is located in the courtyard shops on the KTA side of Keauhou Shopping Center. Fore more information, call Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350 or visit www.konastories.com.