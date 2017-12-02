Hundreds Come Out for Pāhoa Holiday Parade

In Pāhoa, the Christmas season begins with the annual Holiday Parade.

The sidewalks of Pāhoa were filled with holiday joy as the 2017 holiday parade marched through town on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Vehicles and marching groups lined up on Apa‘a Road beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the parade began at 9:30 a.m., proceeding down Pāhoa’s Main Government Road.

Puna organizations, churches, businesses, schools and ad hoc groups participated.

This year’s theme was “E Ala O Pāhoa,” Pāhoa Rising.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges results:

Best Keiki Group (preschool to 6th grade):

Kua O Ka Lā Head Start

Best student group (7th to 12th grade):

Hiccup Kua O Ka lā

Best student group:

Pāhoa Elementary School Head Start

Best Kūpuna group:

Kūpuna of Ala Like Puna ‘Ukulele Association

Best true to theme “Pāhoa Rising”:

Kalapana Lava Tours Kua O K Lā

Best Pāhoa Community Spirt:

Puna ‘Ukulele Association

Best Group:

Kalapana Lava Tours

The annual parade is presented by the Mainstreet Pāhoa Association