Rep. Gabbard to Host ‘Telephone Town Hall’ Meeting

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will host a live tax-focused “telephone town hall” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at 4 p.m. HST.

The conference call-style event will allow Hawaiʻi residents to ask questions and hear updates from the congresswoman, along with nonpartisan national and local experts, on federal tax reform, resources for Hawaiʻi residents ahead of tax season, ways Hawaiʻi families can protect themselves against scams and more.

To participate, call (888) 476-4187 at 4 p.m. to join the live conference call. Participants can also register here for a pre-call reminder.

Note: To protect each individual’s privacy, constituents living in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District with questions regarding a personal claim or casework should contact Rep. Gabbard’s office directly at (808) 541-1986 or by emailing TulsiOffice@mail.house.gov.

For more information, visit Rep. Gabbard’s website.