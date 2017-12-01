Honoka‘a Hawks Chosen to Particpate in 2018 USA Special Olympics Games

The Honoka‘a Hawks basketball team has been chosen to participate in the 2018 USA Special Olympic Games next summer in Seattle, Wash.

The team seeking to raise $9,000 to offset costs. The overall goal for the State of Hawaiʻi is $60,000; however the Hawks’ goal is just $9,000.

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held from July 1 to 6, 2018. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches representing 50 state programs and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

Nineteen athletes and two Unified Champion School Students from across the state have been selected to represent Hawaiʻi in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the team is asking for support..

The Honoka‘a Hawks’ team members are:

Whitney Alameida

Bernaldo Cabulizan

Sean Conley

John Joseph DeHerrera

Isaiah De Luz

Michael Mitts

Greg Villafuerte Jr.

Coaches: Duane De Luz

Sheila De Luz

The team will accept any and all donations, including Hawaiian Air miles.

Donate miles here.

Those interested in donating or becoming a sponsor of Hui ‘O Hawaii can email Program@sohawaii.org.