UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department reports all parks, gyms, community centers are open today for normal operational hours and programs except for the following due to flood-related hazards:

Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo will be opened tomorrow .

.

Bay Front Soccer Fields will be closed through the weekend.

ORIGINAL POST

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawai‘i.

The warning has been downgraded to a Flash Flood Watch.

Flash Flood Watch means flooding is still possible, so stay on the alert.

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department reports all parks, gyms, community centers are open today for normal operational hours and programs as scheduled.

Only Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo will remain closed until this afternoon.

Kamehameha Avenue between Waianuenue Avenue and Pauahi Street to Aupuni Street is now open to traffic.

Drive with caution as roadways are wet and crews will be working to clear debris from all roadways previously impacted by flooding.

Due to the Flash Flood Watch in effect for the island of Hawai‘i, all residents are advised to continue to to be on the alert for possible reoccurrence of heavy rains and flooding conditions.

The National Weather Service forecasts possibility of rainy conditions to continue through tomorrow.