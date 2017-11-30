Travelers Should Not Be Alarmed by Attack Warning Signal

George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA), issued the following statement to reassure visitors to Hawaiʻi about a monthly test of an Attack Warning Signal being introduced by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

“For decades, the State of Hawaiʻi has sounded a one-minute test of the Outdoor Warning Siren followed by a live audio broadcast of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on the first workday of each month on all islands to help residents, businesses and visitors prepare for a natural disaster. The system is tested monthly to ensure it is operational in communities statewide and to remind everyone about being prepared in advance and knowing where to seek information should a natural disaster occur.

“On Dec. 1, Hawai‘i will supplement the emergency warning system by introducing a one-minute test of an Attack Warning Signal to follow the Outdoor Warning Siren. The test of the Attack Warning Signal is also being conducted monthly on the first workday and is in response to North Korea’s test launches and threats to use an intercontinental ballistic missile against the United States.

“It is imperative to remember that the threat of a missile attack against Hawai‘i by North Korea is a highly unlikely possibility, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

“Leisure and business travelers planning a trip to Hawai‘i should not be alarmed by the testing of this new Attack Warning Signal. Its implementation is consistent with the state’s longstanding policy to be prepared and informing the public well in advance of any potential threat to Hawaii’s well-being.

“Travelers can plan and book their trips to the Hawaiian Islands confident that they will be safe and secure throughout their stay.”