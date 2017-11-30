No Loud Pōhakuloa Exercises Scheduled for Dec.

Military units are not scheduled to conduct various types of training at Pōhakuloa Training Area in December 2017 that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

This monthly schedule is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation.

This information is provided for general awareness and may not include all training activity; times and dates are subject to change.

There is currently no training scheduled for December 2017 that is louder in nature or which is likely to be heard outside of the installation.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the PTA Public Affairs Officer Eric Hamilton, either by calling (808) 969-1966 or by emailing eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil.