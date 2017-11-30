HAWAI‘I ALERTS: Hilo Detours, Closures, Outages Due to Flooding, Shelter Opening

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2:15 p.m.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Butler Building on Manono Street in Hilo at 1 p.m. for residents affected by flash flood warnings in Hilo.

UPDATE: Nov. 20, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

All after-school activities at Kamehameha Schools in Kea‘au have been cancelled.

“Due to severe weather, the school will be canceling after-school activities for middle and high school and asking bus riders to depart immediately after school. For elementary students, A+, choir and Holomua will run as scheduled and will NOT be impacted by this message.”

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 2017, 11:28 a.m.:

Some Hilo residents have reported cable service outages.

ORIGINAL POST: Nov. 30, 2017, 8:46 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Police Department on Nov. 30, 7:34 a.m., advised motorists to avoid Kamehameha Avenue between Waianuenue Avenue to Manono Street and Aupuni Street due to flooding.

Bayfront Highway is also closed between Waianuenue Avenue and Manono Street.

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2017, 12:45 p.m.

Due to heavy rains, the roadways and surrounding areas are extremely saturated and visibility is also limited. Drive with caution and use alternate routes.

Hawaii County Public Works Department reported at 8:15 a.m. multiple road closures in Hilo due to flooding:

Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street

Pauahi Street between Aupuni Street and Kamehameha Avenue

East Kawailani Street between Ho’onani Street and Ahuna Street

Kukila Street in front on Ken’s Towing

Due to the road closures and heavy rain, the following advisories are in effect:

Kamehameha Avenue traffic is now rerouted through Bay Front Highway.

Motorists should expect delays, plan ahead and drive with caution as driving conditions are poor.

Be aware that additional road closures may occur without notice.

