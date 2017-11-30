Hawai‘i Energy Generates Highest Energy Savings in Program History

The Hawai‘i Energy program released its Annual Report for Program Year 2016 (PY16) on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, detailing the highest level of energy savings since the program’s inception eight years ago. This result is noteworthy given Hawai‘i Energy experienced a 30% reduction in its budget from the previous program year.

These two factors combined mean Hawai‘i Energy operated at its most efficient, lowest cost of acquired savings ever.

The Annual Report highlights Hawai‘i Energy’s delivery of 141 million kilowatt hours (kWh) in first year savings from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017, and 1.76 billion kWh in lifetime energy savings. The energy savings from this program year is the equivalent of building a 90 megawatt (MW) solar farm.

“I’m proud that Hawaiʻi is taking aggressive measures to meet our renewable energy goals and combat climate change,” said Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige. “With Hawaiʻi Energy’s help, consumers are reducing energy use and saving on utility bills. During my time as governor, the Hawai‘i Energy programs have saved residents and businesses over $95 million dollars in first year savings.”

“A significant component to our 100% clean energy goal is energy efficiency. Every resident or business, renter or owner, can participate in these programs and reduce their bill as well as their energy footprint,” said Randy Iwase, Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission Chairman. “Hawai‘i Energy works closely with the PUC in our mutual efforts to ensure our state reaches its mandated clean energy goal and look forward to seeing the program continue its active pursuit of efficiency and conservation on behalf of the people of our island state.”

“The numerous island families and local businesses who participate in Hawai‘i Energy programs are contributing to approximately $440 million in savings over the life of their installed energy efficiency measures. That money stays right here in our state’s economy and serves as a multiplier that stimulates growth and creates local jobs at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet,” said Brian Kealoha, Hawaiʻi Energy Executive Director.

Highlights of the year include:

Detailed documentation of substantial energy savings for island businesses.

o More than 85 million kilowatt hours through the utilization of $13 million in incentives. This represents a substantial increase in energy savings despite multiple reductions in incentives throughout the year. Meaningful, documented energy savings for Hawai‘i families.

o Achieving a savings of 55.5 million kilowatt hours for the year, for families in Hawai‘i and Maui counties and the City & County of Honolulu, by providing more than $7 million in incentives. Changing energy consumption habits and attitudes statewide by investing in community education and student outreach programs.

o Joined by Boy Scouts of Hawai‘i as well as the Blue Planet Foundation to provide fun and engaging energy efficiency curriculum to island students. o Hawai‘i Energy served as a title sponsor for the annual Maui Economic Development Board STEM Conference. o Produced videos, infographics and social media posts to share with a wide audience the critical importance of energy savings. Addressing the unique needs of hard-to-reach, underserved communities remains a point of emphasis.

o Hawai‘i Energy hosted its informative “Energy UNPLUGGED” workshops in rural communities and senior housing complexes. o The Program teamed up with ReNEW Rebuild Hawai‘i to share affordable energy saving best practices with low-income communities. Shaping policies in our state to create greater accountability for increasing energy efficiency, specifically as we construct new buildings and homes.

o Worked with Governor Ige and the State Energy Office to adopt the updated 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) for the construction of state buildings.

o Submitted letters of support to each of the four county mayors encouraging them to also adopt the updated IECC.

Based on a 2015 U.S. Department of Energy study, Hawai‘i Energy ranked among the best in the nation in program administrator cost per unit of saved electricity over a period from 2009 to 2013 and has continually improved since. In the context of lifetime energy savings to the electric grid system, Hawai‘i Energy delivered 35% more savings with 20% less budget in PY16 than it did in PY15, yielding a 41% reduction in cost per lifetime kWh.

For a detailed review of the Hawai‘i Energy Annual Report for Program Year 2016, go online.

About Hawaiʻi Energy

Hawaiʻi Energy helps educate island families and businesses about the many, lasting benefits of energy efficiency and conservation. Hawaiʻi Energy encourages and rewards smart energy choices which will allow our state to reach 100% clean energy faster and cheaper. To date, Hawaiʻi Energy has collectively saved the people of Hawai‘i more than a billion dollars off their energy bills.