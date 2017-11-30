Free Surf Camp for Children with Disabilities, Dec. 1

The Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Chapter (SHHC) will host a free Surfers Healing Camp for children with autism and other disabilities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo.

Now in its eighth year, SHHC provides disabled children and their families with the unique experience of surfing with professionals under supervised conditions. Knowledgeable surfing instructors will be on hand, and surfboards and U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests will be provided at no charge.

Complimentary drinks, snacks and lunch will be offered to participating children and their families.

Surfers Healing is a national organization started 20 years ago in California to share the joy of surfing with the less fortunate. Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Island chapter is sponsoring this drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free event.

Additional support provided through a partnership with the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Eddie Aikau Foundation.

An estimated 200 people, including approximately 50 keiki, are expected to participate in the Hilo camp. Surfers Healing Camps are held throughout the world, providing more than 3,000 children annually with the opportunity to try surfing.

To register your child and learn more about the camp, visit Surfers Healing. Space is limited and spots fill up fast.

For further information about this event, contact Recreational Specialist Kalani Kahalioumi at (808) -392-2252 or kkahalioumi@hawaiicounty.gov.