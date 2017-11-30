Aikau ‘Ohana Announces Cancellation of THE EDDIE for 2017

The Aikau ‘ohana has announce that THE EDDIE, the annual Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest in Memory of Eddie Aikau held at Waimea Bay, has been cancelled for this year due to the late withdrawal of sponsor Quicksilver and other factors.

The Aikau ‘ohana members of Hawai‘i have devoted their lives to honoring and perpetuating the legacy of their late brother, Legendary Surfing Champion and Hawaiian Waterman Eddie Aikau, who lost his life trying to save his fellow crew members aboard the Hokule‘a Polynesian Voyaging Canoe in 1978.

Eddie’s legacy and the preservation of Hawaiian culture for all future generations is the driving force behind THE EDDIE.

A press release issued by the family underscores that the ‘ohana were forced to make the difficult decision to not hold THE EDDIE this year due to the unforeseen 11th hour withdrawal of Quiksilver as THE EDDIE Sponsor, and unexpected delays in the permitting process.

The ‘ohana feels there is insufficient time to properly plan and hold THE EDDIE this year. The family also said they lack the proper resources to maintain the high integrity of this extraordinary Hawaiian cultural event.

Maintaining the quality and integrity of the EDDIE for the people and State of Hawaii, and all surfers and Eddie fans worldwide is of utmost importance to the Aikaus. E kulia I ka nu‘u (Strive to reach the highest; do your best).

The Aikaus thank Quiksilver and the World Surf League (WSL) for their past support and WSL for stepping in to make the 2015-16 EDDIE possible.

The family appreciates Red Bull’s support and interest in being the Media Partner for THE EDDIE.

The family also acknowledges the continued kokua and support of the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks & Recreation, and looks forward to working with the department on the 2018-19 and future EDDIE’s.

The Aikau ‘ohana also wish to express their sincere mahalo to the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, and city and county lifeguards for their enthusiastic, professional and invaluable assistance in connection with THE EDDIE.

ADVERTISEMENT

An extra special mahalo from the Aikau ‘ohana goes out to members of the Hawaiian Water Patrol (HWP) for their remarkable bravery and expertise in protecting all at Waimea Bay. A‘ohe hana nue ka alu‘ia (No task is too big when done together).

The Aikaus especially wish to extend their me ka mahalo nui (deep gratitude) to all the people of Hawai‘i.

“We are all part of the kapa (cloth) that make up the beauty of today’s Hawaiian people,” the press release said. “THE EDDIE was started for the people of Hawai‘i as a way to encourage, enlighten and inspire all to live more like Eddie Aikau—to share aloha with all you encounter throughout your life; spreading aloha to your friends, as well as, your adversaries. Kapu aloha e lokahi e! (He who lives in harmony within himself, lives pono).”

The Aikau family is already working with the Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation on the 2018-19 EDDIE, and look forward to the department’s timely issuance of the permits for next year’s event.

The family is also currently speaking with potential new sponsors who have expressed strong interest in THE EDDIE. They are very open to speaking with all interested parties about new sponsorship opportunities to carry on Eddie Aikau’s legacy and this prestigious Hawaiian tradition.

The ‘ohana shared that THE EDDIE is more than just a surf contest; it has become a Hawaiian tradition held with special reverence by the Aikaus, whose connection to Waimea Bay dates back more than 100 years to their great-great-grandfather, Kahuna Nui HewaHewa. HewaHewa, an expert in all Hawaiian culture and life, was given formal responsibility of Waimea, from deep in the valley out to the crystal blue waters of the bay. His protection of this sacred ‘āina (land) lives on with the Aikau ‘ohana today, and is part of their uncompromising kuleana (responsibility) to Hawai‘i. He ‘ike ‘ana ia i ka pono (One has seen the right thing to do and has done it).

The Aikau’s devotion to Hawaiian Culture is alive with THE EDDIE, and through the Eddie Aikau Charitable Foundation and its programs, including the popular School Essay Contest based on Eddie for all junior and high school students throughout the Islands. E hana malie (Take your time and do a good job).

The Aikau ‘ohana is very grateful to the people of Hawai‘i and the surfing community for their continued support of their efforts to mālama (preserve) the memory of Hawaiian Big Wave Surfer and Waterman Eddie Aikau.

The Aikaus are excited about the future of THE EDDIE, and look forward to the 2018-19 North Shore surfing season when EDDIE WILL GO!