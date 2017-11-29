Shidler College to Host Distance Learning Info Meeting in Kona

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business will host a community informational meeting for the fall 2018 Neighbor Island cohort in Kona on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus in Koali Room 101.

The meeting is free and light refreshments will be provided.

Attendees can learn about the Distance Learning Executive MBA and the Masters of Human Resource Management (MHRM) programs offered by Shidler.

The Distance Learning Executive MBA program combines intensive residential study modules at UH Mānoa augmented with state-of-the-art distance learning technology that transmits video and audio through the internet in real time. The 22-month program is intended for professionals living on the neighbor islands and for military personnel on O‘ahu.

The program enables students to expand their business perspectives, sharpen their business skills, build professional networks and earn their MBA degrees—all without leaving home.

In addition, the EMBA offers an optional Health Care Management Track.

The program is fully accredited by AACSB International and is the only graduate business program in the State of Hawai‘i ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 48-credit program offers a five-day residential weekend and 16 Saturday classes at UH Mānoa. The program consists of 21 core and elective online courses concluding with a capstone course. Classes are held online on Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and alternating Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Information will also be shared about the MHRM program, which is a 16-month, 30 credit graduate program delivered through videoconferencing. Classes are held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and alternating Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both programs begin in fall 2018.

The Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus is located at 73-1025 Kaiminani Drive, Kailua-Kona.

RSVP online.

For degrees and programs offered through the University Center, West Hawai‘i at Pālamanui, contact Educational Specialist Carrie Kuwada Phipps at (808) 969-8808 or carriekp@hawaii.edu.