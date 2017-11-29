PBS Hawai‘i to Air Stories from Pearl Harbor and WWII

Documentaries and television specials related to Pearl Harbor and World War II will be aired by PBS Hawai‘i during its primetime schedule from Dec. 5 to 7, 2017.

The lineup begins Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. with an encore of Long Story Short with Leslie Wilcox featuring Daniel Martinez, chief historian at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Pearl Harbor.

A new documentary presented nationally by PBS Hawai‘i premieres Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. Journey Home to the USS Arizona follows a family of a Pearl Harbor survivor as they travel from New Jersey to the USS Arizona Memorial to place his ashes at its final resting place.

Afterward at 9 p.m., PBS Hawai‘i presents its broadcast premiere of Lt. Onoda’s Return: The Untold Story of a Japanese War Straggler, a special from NHK about a Japanese Imperial Army officer who lived in the jungles of the Philippines as a war straggler for 30 years after Japan’s surrender.

The lineup culminates on Thursday, Dec. 7, with a focus on Japanese American contributions to the war effort.

Live at 8 p.m., Insights on PBS Hawai‘i will discuss the legacy of the 100th Infantry Battalion (“One-Puka-Puka”), followed by the broadcast premiere of Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawai‘i at 9 p.m.