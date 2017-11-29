KAPA FM 12 Days of Christmas Contest

Twelve Hawai‘i Island businesses have come together to make Christmas more special for KAPA FM listeners.

KAPA FM’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion begins on Dec. 7, 2017, 12 weekdays before Christmas.

Lucky callers will have the opportunity to win one or more gifts from a variety of merchandise valued at more than $4000 in total from select island establishments.

This is how the 12 Days of Christmas works: The winning caller on day one will receive that day’s select gift. Day’s two’s winner will receive that day’s gift, plus the identical gift given on day one, and so forth…

In other words, the lucky winner on day 12 will win 12 prizes!

The participating businesses are: Hilo Surplus, Big Island Candies, Aloha Pawz, Ola Brewing Company, Kona Coffee and Tea, Kapohokine Adventures Zipline Through Paradise, Queens’ MarketPlace, HPM, Fabulous Skin, Automotive Supply Center, Hawaii Forest and Trail’s Adventure Gear Store and Kapohokine Adventures.

Prizes include automotive battery packs, backpacks and hiking gear, a GoPro5, Kona coffee, chocolates, pet treats, and multiple gift cards for restaurants, skin care items and for outdoor adventures.

For more details, listen to KAPA FM (99.1 Kona 100.3 Hilo) as the contest kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a special announcement on the Bolohead and Babes morning show hosted by Jaz and Ka‘ea.

Details will also be available online.