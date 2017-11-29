VIDEO: Hilo Ranked in 20 Best Nests for Snowbirds

Snowbirds should flock to Hilo, according to the content team at Expedia, which ranked the northeastern coastal town on Hawai‘i Island as one of the 20 best vacation places in America to escape the winter.

As you may or may not know, a snowbird is someone who migrates to a warmer destination to avoid the wrath of winter.

Expedia identified cites across the nation that have pleasing temperatures and offer a unique allure.

Hilo stood out on this list not only because it’s average high in January is a warm 79° F, but also for offering activities such as, snorkeling at lava-surrounded Four Mile Beach, shopping for locally grown strawberry papayas at the year-round Downtown Hilo Farmers Market and search for the rainbows that appear in the morning at Wailuku River State Park.

In Hilo, winters are so warm that a dip in the Pacific actually sounds refreshing—even in January.

