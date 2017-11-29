Hawai‘i Opposes Request for Travel Ban 3.0 to Take Effect

Hawai‘i yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, filed its response with the United States Supreme Court to the Trump Administration’s request to stay the injunction on Travel Ban 3.0 imposed by Hawai‘i Federal District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson.

Hawai‘i’s response states in part:

Less than six months ago, this court considered and rejected a stay request indistinguishable from the one the government now presses. Then, too, the lower courts had enjoined the president’s travel ban… [a]nd then, too, the government sought a stay based on a generalized appeal to national security that paled in comparison to the profound and irreparable harms detailed by the State of Hawai‘i and the individual plaintiffs—the prolonged separation of families, the impairment of the state’s university, and the damage to the public as a whole inflicted by a radical departure from the status quo that had existed for decades.

[T]he justification for that dramatic relief [of a stay] has only weakened. In place of a temporary ban on entry, the president has imposed an indefinite one, deepening and prolonging the harms a stay would inflict.