Hawai‘i Hunter Class Sign-Ups Available Online

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Hunter Education Program has announced that beginning Dec. 1, 2017, registration for all hunter education classes statewide will be available online.

Free online registration for all class offerings is open to adult students.

To register online, adult students must be at least 18 or older on the day of the class. An email address is required to complete registration online. However, an existing account is not required.

Online registration is limited to one adult per registration and groups may not register online.

Adults registering minors between the ages of 10 and 15 (chaperon required), and students between the ages of 16 and 18 must complete their registrations over the phone—1-800-353-4868 for classes on Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Lāna‘i; 1-866-563-4868 for classes on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Moloka‘i.

Additionally, students may log into their accounts to manage (cancel or re-register) their class registrations, view class history, edit profile information and print official duplicate hunter education certifications online. To log in, students will need to enter their Hawai‘i Hunter Education Certification Number or user ID, date of birth and last name.

“It’s our hope that this initiative will help increase accessibility to hunter education classes statewide,” said Andrew Choy, Hunter Education Program manager. “Access to classes and clear information on hunting in Hawai‘i goes hand-in-hand with promoting hunting statewide and increasing access and opportunities for new and seasoned hunters.”

“I’d like to reinforce that hunter education is not just for hunters or about hunting—our course starts on the foundation of responsible wildlife management, conservation and hunters’ ethics; we build on this foundation to cover a wide range of subjects including: firearms and archery safety, rules and regulations, first aid and survival, and game care,” Choy said. “By creating an accessible internet portal, we place control in people’s hands to explore hunter education and hunting opportunities in Hawai‘i on their own terms.”

For more information on hunter education classes, a complete schedule of upcoming classes statewide, to register online, and general information on hunting in Hawaii, go online.