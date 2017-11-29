Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

At 8 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Pa‘auilo.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour on already saturated

grounds.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a, Ookala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Big Island until 6 a.m. Thursday.