Eight Arrested in Kona Drug Busts

Officers from a Special Enforcement Unit, Kona Community Policing, Area II Vice and Kona Patrol, served a search warrant at a property in the 76-6200 block of Ali‘i Drive, the Hawai‘i Policed Department reported on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Upon executing the warrant, a Special Enforcement Unit recovered marijuana, meth, heroin, illegal pills and drug paraphernalia.

The property owner, 44-year-old Matthew Cunningham of Kailua-Kona, was arrested and charged at the scene for an outstanding bench warrant. In addition, he was also arrested and charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree and possessing drug paraphernalia. His total bail was set at $2,425.

Three males and two females were also arrested on the property.

Kurtis Boylan, 26, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree and failure to appear. His total bail was set at $400.

Thomas Jenkins, a 57-year-old, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and possessing drug paraphernalia. His total bail was set at $2025.

Joseph Wolf, a 40-year-old, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with two counts of contempt of court and violating conditions of release on bail. His total bail was set at $16,000.

Cara Prouty, a 33-year-old female, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with two counts of violating conditions of release on bail and probation violation. Her total bail was set at $41,000.

Pauline Fuentes, a 40-year-old female of Kailua-Kona, was arrested and charged with contempt of court. Her bail was set at $500.

Kona Police also served a search warrant at an apartment located on Pawai Place in the Kona Industrial Area.

Samuel Hernandez, 58-years-old, of Kailua-Kona, was arrested and charged for three counts of promoting a dangerous drug 3rd degree, promoting a harmful drug 4th degree, promoting a detrimental drug 2nd degree and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $7,025.

Kryst Teinauri-Nakamura, 18-years-old who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged on two counts of promoting a dangerous drug 3rd degree, one count of promoting a detrimental drug third degree and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $2,275.

“The police department thanks the public for reporting suspected drug activity, and we continue to encourage members of the public to call,” Captain Chad Basque of Area II Field Operations said.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact the Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Major Robert Wagner at (808) 326-4646, ext.249.