Big Island Flash Flood Watch Extended

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended the Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island and Maui at 3:33 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Deep moisture will continue to stream into Maui and the Big Island from the east, focusing persistent rainfall along windward slopes.

These areas have already received significant rainfall over the past couple days and grounds are saturated.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is very dangerous.

Monitor National Weather Service forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.