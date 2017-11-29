ʻOhana Energy Gift Program Can Help Residents in Need

Hawaiian Electric companies ʻOhana Energy Gift Program helps residents in need. This holiday season, consider giving family members and friends—or anyone in need—a payment toward their electric bills by using the ʻOhana Energy Gift Program offered by Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light.

The ʻOhana Energy Gift is offered year-round as a practical way to help someone in need, but is an especially thoughtful gesture during the holidays.

The process is simple: Print out and complete the ʻOhana Energy Gift Form and mail the completed form along with a check, cashier’s check or money order payable to Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric or Hawaiʻi Electric Light.

The printable gift form and the address where the form and payment should be sent can be found at Hawaiian Electric ʻOhana Energy Gift Program; Maui Electric ʻOhana Energy Gift Program; or Hawaiʻi Electric Light ʻOhana Energy Gift Program. The webpages also list drop-off locations for each utility.

Once received, your gift will be processed within two business days unless otherwise specified. The ʻOhana Energy Gifts are not tax-deductible donations. You will receive an acknowledgement letter once your designated recipient’s account information is verified and the gift amount has been applied.

If you designate a recipient, that recipient also will receive a notification letter once the gift amount has been applied. Anonymous donations are also accepted.

For more information, email creditsectionprograms@hawaiianelectric.com, mecopayproc@mauielectric.com@hawaiianelectric.com or helcopayproc@hawaiielectriclight.com.