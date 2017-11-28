Reps. Introduce Resolution to Recognize #GivingTuesday

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaiʻi-02) and Will Hurd (Texas-23) introduced a bipartisan House resolution to recognize #GivingTuesday as part of a global movement for giving, volunteerism and service to others.

#GivingTuesday, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, continues the holiday giving season with a global day dedicated to charitable giving and volunteerism, following the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

“Every single day—and especially today on #GivingTuesday—we have the opportunity to reflect on all that we’re grateful for and pay it forward,” said Rep. Gabbard. “Whether it’s donating your time, your talents, or a part of your paycheck, we all can find a way to give back to the causes in our communities that inspire us. As we work to overcome divisiveness and hatred, the spirit of #GivingTuesday is an opportunity to work together in the spirit of aloha and be a force for peace and positive change across our world.”

“During the season of giving, it is important to remember that much more unites us than divides us. If we focus on these things as Americans, we can continue to be the greatest nation in the world,” said U.S. Rep. Will Hurd. “Giving Tuesday is the perfect example of how we come together to help those in need, and I’m proud to work across the aisle with Rep. Gabbard to make the designation of this important day official.”

Congresswoman Gabbard has previously introduced House Resolutions to recognize #GivingTuesday as a national day of giving, volunteerism and service in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

#GivingTuesday was launched by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation in 2012, and has since become a worldwide movement, harnessing the power of social media and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change. In its first year, #GivingTuesday brought together more than 2,500 organizations in all 50 States, and it has continued to gain momentum every year since, with more than 35,000 partners in the United States and around the world.