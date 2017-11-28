HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday through Sunday, Nov. 20 to 27, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1046 DUI arrests compared with 988 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.9%.

There have been 1,206 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,286 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, there were 28 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 16.7% for fatal crashes and 7.1% of fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: